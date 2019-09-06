659,609 Shares in Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 659,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.00% of Gossamer Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $150,681,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $26,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $18,649,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $15,992,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $9,523,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOSS. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Gossamer Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

GOSS traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 58,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,539. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.80 and a quick ratio of 17.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 50,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $994,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

