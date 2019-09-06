747 Shares in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 9,092.2% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 160,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 159,022 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,192 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 82.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of eBay by 54.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,287 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 55,373 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,093,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,138,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other eBay news, Director Matthew J. Murphy bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $786,799.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,060,557. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eBay to $47.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.52.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

