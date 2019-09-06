$871.67 Million in Sales Expected for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) to report sales of $871.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $797.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $918.10 million. Lions Gate Entertainment reported sales of $901.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lions Gate Entertainment.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.41 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of LGF.A traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. 54,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,227. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

