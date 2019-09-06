93,500 Shares in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,000. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.63% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of KXI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,236. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $55.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

