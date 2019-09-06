ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ABB were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after buying an additional 393,695 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ABB by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,075,000 after buying an additional 175,535 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ABB by 7.1% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,692,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after buying an additional 177,390 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,992,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after buying an additional 41,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ABB by 235.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,707,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after buying an additional 1,198,771 shares during the last quarter. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. 26,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Vertical Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

