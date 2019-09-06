Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.10

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 61300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder and Tagami gold properties located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute, Quebec.

