ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.02. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

NYSE:ABM traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,829. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.71.

In related news, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $318,815.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,988.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $53,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,904 shares of company stock worth $806,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

