ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 167,730 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,122,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,039,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,174,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACAD. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,290. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.75. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

