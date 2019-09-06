Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Boosted by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 75.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 38,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 87,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Accenture by 10.5% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,079,406,000 after purchasing an additional 189,523 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,255 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.03, for a total transaction of $437,537.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,884.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $372,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $14,393,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,931. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $200.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

