Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER)’s stock price rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.88, approximately 120,553 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 154,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

ACER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Acer Therapeutics from $66.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acer Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

The firm has a market cap of $29.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics Inc will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

