Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Gap Up to $53.50

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.85, but opened at $53.50. Activision Blizzard shares last traded at $54.58, with a volume of 11,248,310 shares changing hands.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $271,076.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,095 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 271,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,710,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,773 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after purchasing an additional 60,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 485,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

