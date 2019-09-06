Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Actuant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. Actuant posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Actuant will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Actuant.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.21 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ATU. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.75 target price on shares of Actuant in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Actuant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

In other news, Director Deursen Holly Van sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $34,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,165 shares in the company, valued at $872,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Actuant by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Actuant by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Actuant by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Actuant by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Actuant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATU traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 343,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,018. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Actuant has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Actuant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.67%.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

