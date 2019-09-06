Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Shares Up 5.4%

Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.38, 343,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 257,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Actuant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Actuant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Actuant had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Actuant Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Actuant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.67%.

In other Actuant news, Director Deursen Holly Van sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $34,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Actuant by 4.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

