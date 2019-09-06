Adelphoi Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a market cap of $106,695.00 and approximately $288.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00211536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.01270613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00084592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016629 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

