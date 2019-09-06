AdEx Market Capitalization Tops $5.81 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, AdEx has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One AdEx token can now be bought for $0.0791 or 0.00000760 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Kyber Network and Huobi. AdEx has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $201,064.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00214012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.48 or 0.01255910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00084133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016599 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000401 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Kyber Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

