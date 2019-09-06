Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADNT. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Adient and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adient and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adient to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adient and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.47.

Shares of ADNT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.31. 41,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,987. Adient has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $45.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 3.22.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 231.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Adient during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth $210,000.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

