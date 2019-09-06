Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanz Pharma Corp. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It operates primarily in Bridgetown, Barbados; London, England and Mumbai, through its subsidiaries. Advanz Pharma Corp., formerly known as Concordia International Corp., is based in LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Advanz Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS CXRXF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. 1,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232. Advanz Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $648.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Advanz Pharma had a negative return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 322.43%. The firm had revenue of $131.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanz Pharma will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanz Pharma Company Profile

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

