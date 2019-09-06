Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aegion were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,218,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 13.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 617,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after buying an additional 73,531 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 32.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 263,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 64,767 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegion during the second quarter valued at $2,355,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegion alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

AEGN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. 643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,015. The stock has a market cap of $618.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.15. Aegion Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $318.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.22 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aegion Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.