Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Major Shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foresite Capital Management Ii also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 25,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 1,153 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,807.25.

On Monday, August 19th, Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 3,847 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $89,788.98.

On Friday, August 16th, Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 100,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,423,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 100,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 189,555 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,630,828.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.89. 46,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,324. The company has a market capitalization of $854.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.52% and a negative net margin of 478.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,188,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,769,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,255,000 after buying an additional 331,884 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,737,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,347,000 after buying an additional 224,655 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,344,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,887,000 after buying an additional 161,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 930,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after buying an additional 120,313 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on AERI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $63.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

