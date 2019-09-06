AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AES by 119.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,046,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 157.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 381,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 233,304 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 116.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 20.2% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.44. 5,344,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617,369. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price objective on shares of AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

