AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Shares Up 14.8%

AEX Gold Inc (CVE:AEX)’s stock price shot up 14.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.35, 14,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 20,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.93.

AEX Gold Company Profile

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Greenland. Its principal property is the Nalunaq gold project located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Alopex Gold Inc and changed its name to AEX Gold Inc in June 2018.

