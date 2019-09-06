Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) Senior Officer Sells C$13,566.00 in Stock

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) Senior Officer Elizabeth Teresa Mccarthy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.38, for a total value of C$13,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$47,791.08.

AD traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,310. The stock has a market cap of $719.10 million and a P/E ratio of 10.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12. Alaris Royalty Corp. has a twelve month low of C$16.27 and a twelve month high of C$21.43.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaris Royalty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.32%.

AD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cormark increased their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC raised Alaris Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.92.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

