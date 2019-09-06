AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,712 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.61% of AlarmCom worth $41,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the first quarter valued at $1,531,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,609,000 after purchasing an additional 161,884 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the first quarter valued at $233,000. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 165,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.40. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $943,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AlarmCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

