Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 71.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 125.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Albemarle by 71.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 44,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other news, insider Eric Norris acquired 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.84.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

