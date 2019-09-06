Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AA. Argus lowered Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 target price on Alcoa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Macquarie lowered Alcoa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.23.

NYSE:AA opened at $19.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.45. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

