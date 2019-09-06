Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) shot up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.77 and last traded at $19.62, 5,490,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 3,605,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price target on Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alcoa by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 249,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Alcoa by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Alcoa by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

