Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.05, approximately 232,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 382,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 69.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

