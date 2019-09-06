Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Trading 15.4% Higher

Altai Resources Inc (CVE:ATI) was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 950,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,069% from the average daily volume of 81,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75.

About Altai Resources (CVE:ATI)

Altai Resources Inc operates as a junior natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and gas, and gold properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Sorel-Trois Rivieres natural gas property comprising five oil and gas and reservoir permits covering an area of 80,817 gross hectares located in St.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Altai Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altai Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.