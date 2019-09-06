Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $3,018,600.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $3,018,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, James Ralph Scapa sold 90,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $3,658,500.00.

On Monday, July 1st, James Ralph Scapa sold 62,993 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,578,303.49.

Altair Engineering stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,411. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.54 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.69 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,577 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,153,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 797,518 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,212,000 after purchasing an additional 135,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $733,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

