Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,737 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Altria Group worth $54,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

MO stock remained flat at $$43.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,398,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,288,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.