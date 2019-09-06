Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Cut by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883,878 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after buying an additional 152,302 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $2,502,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO remained flat at $$43.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,423,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,987,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.74.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

