Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been assigned a $30.00 price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.39% from the stock’s previous close.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

AMRN traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. 2,789,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,990,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. Amarin has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.54 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $983,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Berg sold 113,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $2,104,295.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,202 shares of company stock worth $13,058,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Amarin by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

