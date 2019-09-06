AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,946. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62 and a beta of 0.86.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after buying an additional 985,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 648.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 749,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 476,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 338,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $4,307,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

