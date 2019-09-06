American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 49.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,444,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,991 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 17.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,692,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after acquiring an additional 250,089 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 217.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 347,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 238,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 189,832 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $7.43. 1,997,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,283. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.17.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

