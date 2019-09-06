American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given a $23.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) received a $23.00 price objective from equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $16.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,369,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 223,029 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 113,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

