American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Sep 6th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. American Express posted earnings per share of $1.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $8.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens set a $131.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,392.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,698 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.67. 5,080,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,860. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.00.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

