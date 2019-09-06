Analysts Expect Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) to post $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.74. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

