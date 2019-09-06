Analysts Set Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target at $38.50

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In other Trupanion news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,523,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,563,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 750 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $26,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,850 shares of company stock worth $733,728. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $860,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Trupanion by 1,247.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. 332,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.48 million, a P/E ratio of -798.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

