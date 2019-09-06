Analysts Set Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target at $12.25

Shares of Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,562. Veritone has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $100.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 96.89% and a negative net margin of 155.58%. The company had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Veritone’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritone will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Taketa purchased 9,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,567.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,053.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Steelberg purchased 33,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $248,997.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,671 shares in the company, valued at $229,725.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 55,565 shares of company stock valued at $416,847. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritone in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Veritone in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veritone by 28.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 117,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Veritone by 76.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

