Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $99.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AB InBev outpaced the industry year to date, due to solid sales trends and continued strength in global brands. The company delivered earnings and sales beat in second-quarter 2019, marking its first bottom-line beat in the last four quarters, with third straight positive sales surprise. Results were driven by improving trends in key markets and continued premiumization in the most of its markets. Further, the three global brands, Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois, witnessed solid sales growth. The company’s cost-saving efforts also bode well. Moreover, it anticipates delivering sales and EBITDA growth in 2019 backed by solid brand performance and commercial plans. However, currency headwinds and commodity cost inflation hurt earnings in the quarter, which is likely to continue. Softness in the U.S. beer industry is also a headwind.”

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.66.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $102.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.68.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.81%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,877,335 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $913,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,528 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 360.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,669 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $158,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,922 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,249,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $524,730,000 after purchasing an additional 759,947 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,083,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 550,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 571,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $47,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.