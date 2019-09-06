Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BUD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.66.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,120. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a twelve month low of $64.54 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 18.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,877,335 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $913,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,528 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $607,392,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 13.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,249,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $524,730,000 after acquiring an additional 759,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $280,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,592,156 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $217,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.