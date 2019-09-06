ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

ANIP has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

ANIP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.23. 105,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,995. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.22. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 7,579 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $516,963.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 98,451 shares of company stock worth $7,006,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,524,000 after acquiring an additional 69,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 375,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after acquiring an additional 95,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 294,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 54,686 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

