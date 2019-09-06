ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ANSYS from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.22.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.59. 256,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,389. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.48 and a 200 day moving average of $194.30. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $219.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.41.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,053,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,854,315,000 after purchasing an additional 144,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,269,000 after purchasing an additional 194,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,774,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in ANSYS by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,814,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,133,000 after purchasing an additional 66,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.