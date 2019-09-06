Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,123 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Anthem worth $45,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,317.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.40.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.39. 221,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,909. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.69.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

