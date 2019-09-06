Apergy (NYSE:APY) Shares Up 5.6%

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.14, approximately 938,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 522,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

APY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.64 million. Apergy had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apergy Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APY. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Apergy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apergy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Apergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Company Profile (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

