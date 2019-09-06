Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Trading 3.4% Higher

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.09 and last traded at $40.19, approximately 685,442 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,884,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $523.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -952.38%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,720 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $83,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

