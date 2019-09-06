Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.9% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 102,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 13,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 366,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,630,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.6% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,316,028. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $945.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

