Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $205.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $205.00 price target from Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $235.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.25.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,543,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,792,682. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $945.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

