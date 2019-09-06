Applied Biosciences (OTCMKTS:APPB) Trading Down 38.5%

Applied Biosciences Corp (OTCMKTS:APPB) was down 38.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 3,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68.

About Applied Biosciences (OTCMKTS:APPB)

Applied Biosciences Corp. focuses on various areas of the medical, bioceutical, and pet health industry. The company focuses on select investment, consumer brands, and partnership opportunities in the recreational, health and wellness, nutraceutical, and media industries. It offers medical and consumer products, including creams, balms, tinctures, concentrates, and edibles under the Applied BioSciences brand.

