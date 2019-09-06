Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,545 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $24,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Aptiv by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.17. 1,089,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,689. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

